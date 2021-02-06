Grene Robotics and BEL to develop air defence solution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Grene Robotics on Friday signed an MoU with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, to jointly develop an Autonomous MANPAD Data Link (ADML) system, a first-of-its-kind air defence solution that brings isolated MANPAD (man-portable air-defense system) operators into a networked environment.

The MoU, which was signed at the Aero India 2021, aims at bolstering the country’s autonomous air defence capability. This technological collaboration will reduce asymmetries in controlled warfare and will be first deployed on MANPADS, which are short-range weapon systems.

Deploying the system in MANPADS will enable a command centre to give real time firing commands to Armed personnel by taking into consideration technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality. On the ground, when deployed, the system has the capability to reduce fratricide and is capable of handling all types of weather.

Rajasekhar MV, director (R&D), BEL, said, “AMDL is a state-of-the-art data link system, which exploits AI to provide a comprehensive air-defence solution. We are happy to be partnering with Grene Robotics, which is a niche company working in the core areas of AI and robotics.”

Gopi Krishna Reddy, director, Grene Robotics, said AMDL was a step forward in air defence technology. He said it was to be developed with the combined capabilities of BEL and Grene and was the first of many last mile C5I Systems in the air defence space.

