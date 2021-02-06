Nalgonda to get 24x7 drinking water supply

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Authorities are making plans to ensure 24x7 supply of drinking water to the people of Nalgonda municipality. Currently, it is supplied only for one-and-a-half hours every day.

The municipality has a population of 1.5 lakh in 40 wards. The town has 44,550 general and 120 commercial tap connections. At present, 30 MLD of water is being supplied. Water is supplied to the town from the Udayasamudram reservoir near Nalgonda town.

Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner B Sharath Chandra told Express that arrangements to supply water everyday were in progress. He said there would not be any problem during the summer as the water level in the Udayasamudram reservoir was high. Full water level of 2 tmc is being maintained.