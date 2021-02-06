STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC stays criminal proceedings against Asaduddin Owaisi in 2016 assault case

The police had named Owaisi as accused number one and some of his followers as other accused in the FIR.

Published: 06th February 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the Telangana High Court on Friday stayed criminal proceedings against him in the case pertaining to assault on Congress leader Mohammed Shabbir Ali during the GHMC elections in 2016.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this interim order in a petition filed by Asaduddin Owaisi with a plea to stay all further proceedings, including his appearance before the Special Court in Hyderabad, which deals with cases concerning MPs and MLAs.

The police had registered the said case in 2016, based on a complaint by Shabbir Ali alleging that Asaduddin Owaisi and his henchmen had attacked his car and inflicted injuries on him during his visit to Old City as part of his party’s election campaign.

The police had named Owaisi as accused number one and some of his followers as other accused in the FIR. Accordingly, a chargesheet was filed before the trial court. Denying the allegations, Owaisi had said that he was falsely implicated in the case. 

Aggrieved, he filed the ongoing criminal revision petition before the High Court for relief.The counsel appearing for the petitioner MP told the High Court that there was no evidence to prove his client’s presence at the scene of offence nor his involvement in the alleged attack on the Congress leader. 

After hearing the case, Justice Rajasheker Reddy stayed the criminal proceedings against the MP. The judge made it clear that this stay was applicable only to the petitioner and not to others named in the FIR. He issued notices to the respondent Shabbir Ali to respond to the contentions raised by Owaisi, and adjourned the case hearing by three weeks.

What the charges were
The police had registered the said case in 2016, based on a complaint by Shabbir Ali alleging that Asaduddin Owaisi and his henchmen had attacked his car and inflicted injuries on him during his visit to Old City as part of his party’s election campaign

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Telangana Telangana High Court
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp