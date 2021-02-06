STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana seeks 95 tmcft water for summer, rabi crops

Speaking to presspersons, Narayana Reddy said if Telangana failed to utilise its share of water fully in any year, the balance cannot be carried over to the next year.

Published: 06th February 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-member committee of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), which met here on Friday, discussed the indents placed by Telangana for 95 tmcft and Andhra Pradesh for 108 tmcft for rabi crop and summer drinking water needs. However, the water release order was not issued. 

AP Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy and Telangana Engineer V Narasimha, among others, attended the meeting. On supplying drinking water to Chennai, the AP officials demanded that two-thirds share be accounted for in Andhra’s share and the remaining in Telangana’s. However, the TS officials said this formula should be implemented for up to 5 tmcft water supplied to Chennai. Anything over 5 tmcft, should be entirely from AP’s share, they said. 

While TS argued that the transmission losses under the Nagarjunasagar project would be 44 per cent, AP felt that it was just 27 per cent. The Telangana officials also differed with their AP counterparts’ argument that it diverted 18 tmcft water during the flood season from Pattiseema to the Krishna Delta. 

Finally, AP agreed to include 18 tmcft water in the Krishna water share. The water utilisation under the Kurnool-Kadapa canal, floodwaters, and carryover water were also discussed at the meeting.The AP officials wanted to take the 800-ft level at Srisailam and 510 ft at Nagarjunasagar into consideration while sharing Krishna water to both the States. But Telanagna demanded that the water should not be shared below the minimum draw down level (MDDL) at both the projects. It should be done keeping in mind the needs of the State up to March-end only, said the officials from Telangana.

KRMB to be shifted to Visakhapatnam

Speaking to presspersons, Narayana Reddy said if Telangana failed to utilise its share of water fully in any year, the balance cannot be carried over to the next year. Also, the KRMB office would be shifted to Visakhapatnam. The official added that it was not correct to say the office would be located outside the Krishna river basin. He said that the GRMB office was in the Krishna river basin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rabi crop cultivation in Telangana
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp