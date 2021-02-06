Woman kills husband with lover’s help in Telangana's Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A woman, along with her lover, killed her husband and threw his body into a canal in Warangal. Police said, on January 24, Thallapally Poojitha filed a complaint saying her husband, Thallapally Anil, had gone missing.

Speaking to media persons, Commissioner of Police P Pramod Kumar said that Poojitha, along with her lover Hanamkonda Danny, his sister Kotti Sudhamani and another person named Hanamkonda Satish, hatched a plan and murdered Anil on January 22. The four accused were arrested on Friday, said Pramod Kumar. On the night of the murder, Danny and Satish, relatives of Anil, picked him near Waddepally and made him consume alcohol. Then, they strangled Anil with his shirt and threw his body in the canal.

On January 29, the body was found floating in the Myralam reservoir of Rayaparthy mandal. The relatives of Anil suspected that his wife was involved in the incident and informed the cops. Based on their statements, police started looking into Poojitha’s background and found that she was having an extra-marital affair with Danny. Sudhamani, Danny’s sister, encouraged him to continue his relationship with Poojitha, and knew about the plan.