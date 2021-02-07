Despite Congress, Left efforts, Chakka jam fails to make an impact in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The nationwide chakka jam protest did not have any impact in Telangna and it was business as usual in the State on Saturday. Traffic movement, including that of TSRTC buses, remained unaffected. While the ruling TRS did not extend its support to the protest, there were only sporadic protests by the Congress and Communist parties in Hyderabad and other parts of TS

CPI leader detained during chakka jam

Members of the Congress and Communist parties demanded that the Centre withdraw its three new farm laws. CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy with his party workers attempted to block the NH-65 at Hayathnagar but police detained him and restored traffic flow. Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, who staged a protest at Khammam, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the demands of agitating farmers and said the grand-old party will fight till the contentious laws are repealed.

Although the pink party had supported the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions last December, on Saturday it kept away from the chakka jam. It may be recalled that the pink party did not boycott President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint session of Parliament last month.

It had earlier expressed its views against the new farm laws but has now changed its tack. TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to clear the party’s stand on the Centre and the BJP in its extended executive committee meeting to be held here on Sunday.