STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR says the throne is his for 10 more years

Referring to party activities, he said that there would be a major public meeting in April.

Published: 07th February 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks at the TRS executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks at the TRS executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending months of speculation, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday made it very clear that there would be no change of guard in the State, and that he would continue to be the Chief Minister for 10 more years to come.

“I am very healthy. I will continue as the Chief Minister for the next one decade,” he said, dismissing reports that he would soon be passing the baton to his son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao. Speaking at the TRS State executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan, Rao warned party leaders of serious action, including suspension from the party, if they made statements about KTR becoming the CM.He said he did not understand why party leaders were indulging in inane speculation, and wondered whether they wanted him to resign as the CM. 

“Maatladite kaallu viraga godathaa (will break your legs), karru kalchi vaatha pedathaa (brand you with burning stick), bandakesi baadutaa (bang you on a rock) party nunchi bayata paarestaa (throw you out of the party),” Rao reportedly warned the leaders. 

Referring to the statements made by a few Ministers about KTR’s capability of becoming the next CM, Rao recalled the day that he had made his stand on the succession issue clear in the Assembly floor long ago. He had stated that he would continue as the CM. “Even after making this point very clear, I do not understand why you are talking about change of leadership,” Rao was quoted as having said. TRS MPs, Legislators and all the top leaders of the State committee, including KTR, were at the meeting.       

In September, 2019, Rao had declared in the Assembly that he was healthy and would continue as the Chief Minister for two more terms. He averred that the TRS would stay in power for three more terms. 
The TRS supremo, on Sunday, also directed the party leaders not to make controversial statements or land in controversies, in the wake of MLAs like Ch Dharma Reddy igniting trouble by making comments on raising funds for Ram Mandir, and on reservations. 

Rao did not give any clarity on the party’s stand on the BJP and the Central government. He reportedly said that he would not elaborate on the Centre-State relations in the interests of Telangana. He did not explain his alleged U-turn on the new farm laws of the Central government either. 

Membership drive

The party membership drive would be launched on February 12, Rao announced. He set a target of enrolling not less than 50,000 members in each of the 119 Assembly segments. The election of new committees of the party from the ward level to the State level would commence on March 1. The State president will be elected on April 27 in the party plenary. The party will organise a huge public meeting on April 27, marking the formation day of the TRS. Rao also hinted that MLAs were supreme, and they would be fielded again in next elections. If the sitting MLAs were dropped anywhere, it would be discussed once again before arriving at a final decision. 

Mayor poll

The TRS supremo told party leaders that the names of candidates for GHMC Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts would be sent across in sealed covers. He directed Corporators and ex-officio members to vote for the party’s picks on February 11

Bypoll

Stating that there would be some setbacks for any party in the election, Rao exuded confidence that the TRS would emerge victorious in the forthcoming Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll. 

Tour

Rao said that he would tour all the districts of the State by April in order to strengthen the party from grassroots level. The party will hold public meetings in the districts before April. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR TRS
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Uttarakhand: 10 bodies recovered, over 150 missing after glacier burst triggers flood
Gallery
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp