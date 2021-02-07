STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

MLC elections: Delay in declaring candidates may ruin Congress' prospects, say leaders

On the other hand, Congress sources said that MLC Ramulu Naik might get the party ticket for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency.

Published: 07th February 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Youth Congress

Telangana Congress,IYC activists block a highway in Hayatnagar in support of the agitating farmers. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party is yet to finalise its candidates for the Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituencies ahead of the upcoming MLC elections. Senior Congress leaders are worried that the delay in declaring candidates would adversely impact the party’s prospects.The grand old party’s seniors are crying foul over the same, as the BJP, TRS, TIP, TJS and even independent candidates have begun their election campaigns.  

Speaking to TNIE, a veteran Congress leader and former Minister said, “On my way to Warangal, I could see that the walls were filled with the names of contesting candidates of other parties. Congress was nowhere to be seen.”Naming a few contestants like TJS chief Prof Kodandaram, the leader said, “Last-minute arrangements will not help the party contestant win the elections.”

Meanwhile, sources in the party said that AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore would conduct another round of collecting opinions of senior leaders to shortlist the names of candidates. This is in addition to the meetings that he held last month.“Manickam Tagore will arrive on Saturday, and he will most likely meet the district presidents to discuss the merits of aspiring candidates,” said another Congress leader.

On the other hand, Congress sources said that MLC Ramulu Naik might get the party ticket for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency. For Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy Graduates constituency, the names of AVN Reddy, who had unsuccessfully contested in 2017 for the teachers’ MLC constituency, and former Minister G Chinna Reddy, are under consideration, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLC elections Telangana MLC elections TPCC Telangana Congress
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp