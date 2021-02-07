MLC elections: Delay in declaring candidates may ruin Congress' prospects, say leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party is yet to finalise its candidates for the Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituencies ahead of the upcoming MLC elections. Senior Congress leaders are worried that the delay in declaring candidates would adversely impact the party’s prospects.The grand old party’s seniors are crying foul over the same, as the BJP, TRS, TIP, TJS and even independent candidates have begun their election campaigns.

Speaking to TNIE, a veteran Congress leader and former Minister said, “On my way to Warangal, I could see that the walls were filled with the names of contesting candidates of other parties. Congress was nowhere to be seen.”Naming a few contestants like TJS chief Prof Kodandaram, the leader said, “Last-minute arrangements will not help the party contestant win the elections.”

Meanwhile, sources in the party said that AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore would conduct another round of collecting opinions of senior leaders to shortlist the names of candidates. This is in addition to the meetings that he held last month.“Manickam Tagore will arrive on Saturday, and he will most likely meet the district presidents to discuss the merits of aspiring candidates,” said another Congress leader.

On the other hand, Congress sources said that MLC Ramulu Naik might get the party ticket for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency. For Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy Graduates constituency, the names of AVN Reddy, who had unsuccessfully contested in 2017 for the teachers’ MLC constituency, and former Minister G Chinna Reddy, are under consideration, sources said.