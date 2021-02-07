STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 1,218 crore for irrigation schemes in Nalgonda

The State government, on Saturday, accorded administrative sanction of `1,217.71 crore for the various lift irrigation projects in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Published: 07th February 2021 10:30 AM

Micro-irrigation

Representational image used for micro-irrigation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, on Saturday, accorded administrative sanction of Rs 1,217.71 crore for the various lift irrigation projects in erstwhile Nalgonda district.An amount of Rs 817.50 crore was given for constructing a lift irrigation project on Mukthyala branch canal from Krishna river in Vellatur village of Suryapet district.

Further, the government sanctioned Rs 118.70 crore for a project on Janapadu branch canal from Krishna river near Gundeboinagudem village of Suryapet, Rs 184.60 crore for modernisation of Mukthyala branch canal and providing cement concrete lining to the canal and its  distributaries in Suryapet, Rs 52.11 crore for providing balance CC lining to Janapadu branch canal and to the distributary system, Rs 29.02 crore for providing CC lining to Janapadu branch canal and Rs 15.78 crore for CC lining to canal slopes of NSLBC in Nalgonda district.

 The government also accorded administrative approval for construction of Pipri Lift Irrigation Scheme on the foreshore of the SRSP in Lokeshwaram mandal of Nirmal district at an estimated cost of Rs 58.95 crore.

Rs 817.5 crore
sanctioned for constructing a lift irrigation project on Mukthyala branch canal from Krishna river in Suryapet

