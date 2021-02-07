We’ll achieve $5 trillion economy, says minister Anurag Thakur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said sanctions for health and wellness in the Union Budget 2021-2022 have been increased by 137 per cent. It has gone up from Rs 94,000 crore to Rs 2.23 lakh crore the previous year, Thakur said. He said that the PM Narendra Modi-government had converted adversities into opportunities during the pandemic crisis and brought reforms in power, coal, mining, agriculture, space and defence production sectors.

Intending to take the Budget into the masses, MoS Thakur participated in a meeting organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati with intellectuals and industrialists. He addressed the media recounting the key aspects in the Budget. Exuding confidence that a $5 trillion economy will be achieved, he said, “Narendra Modi set a target of a $5 trillion economy. We have been given a timeline and we are going to achieve our target. In case, there are any doubts in your mind, I want to make it clear that even during Covid-19 crisis, from April to October over $48 billion FDI has come in, unlike any country in the world.”

Denouncing tweets by foreigners over farmers’ protest against the farm laws, he said, “Do they want to unleash rioting in the country by giving “Ajeebo Gareeb” (strange) slogans? They roam in lavish cars and live in lavish buildings in foreign countries. And they are trying to instigate Indian farmers by misleading and false statements.” BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that at a time when the country was struggling with pandemic, PM Modi had taken a brave decision to focus on development and welfare in the Budget.