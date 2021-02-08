As fair price shops refuse foodgrains, beneficiaries throng MeeSeva centres in Telangana to link aadhaar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Beneficiaries from various parts of the city and state formed serpentine queues without following any social distancing norms at the MeeSeva centres and UIDAI's Aadhaar Seva Kendras in the wee hours of Monday.

Huma Fathima, a resident from Tolichowki, has been waiting in the queue to get her mobile number linked with Aadhaar card after the fair price shops (FPS) refused to give her foodgrains. "I have been standing here since 7 am. The ration shopkeeper informed me that it is mandatory to link Aadhaar and phone number to get the foodgrains."

From this month onwards, all FPSs falling under the Public Distribution System (PDS), stopped distributing foodgrains to beneficiaries who did not link their Aadhaar to mobile numbers.

The link between Aadhaar and mobile number is mandatory under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) plan which the state government implemented recently. Under this scheme, beneficiaries can take their entitled foodgrains from any electronic Point of sale device (ePoS) enabled of their choice, that is, from any of the 30 states and union territories.

ONORC aims to ensure that the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes, especially the migrant workers and their families, get ration from any FPS across the country. It stipulated the Aadhaar seeding of all ration cards, biometric authentication of beneficiaries and automation of all the FPS in the state.