Kavitha asks TRS cadre to participate in sapling drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday requested TRS party leaders, workers and Telangana Jagruthi supporters to participate in the Koti Vrukshaarchana (one crore saplings) programme marking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday. She released the poster for the programme on Sunday.

“Joined @MPsantoshtrs garu to release the poster of Koti Vruksharchana, an initiative by him to plant 1 crore saplings on the birthday of Hon’ble CM KCR garu. I request all the @trspartyonline party leaders, workers & @TJagruthi supporters to support the drive to celebrate the legacy of the Hon’ble CM and build a greener future [sic],” she tweeted on Sunday.

The Koti Vrukshaarchana, which will commence on February 17 from 10 am to 11 am, was launched by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar as part of his Green India Challenge.