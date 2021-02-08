STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Operation Smile: 615 child labourers rescued in Warangal

Most victims were from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, MP and Maharashtra.

Published: 08th February 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: As many as 615 child labourers were rescued as part of Operation Smile service in the erstwhile Warangal district. Operation Smile, a programme to rescue children from bonded labour, has been running successfully in the Northern Telangana districts. 

Every year, Operation Smile is carried out in January and Operation Muskan in July in the State, in coordination with the Central government and all the State’s police departments. As part of Operation Smile conducted with the  collaboration of the departments of Women and Child Welfare, Child Protection and Labour, Childline 1098 and Police departments, child labourers are identified at bus stands, railway stations, construction sites in hazardous industries and some other busy places. The Ministry of Labour has registered cases against those who employ child labourers under the age of 18. A part of the operation, missing children are identified, and with protection accorded for their rights, they are handed over to their parents.   

Children who were found working in the erstwhile Warangal district have been identified as belonging to Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Maharashtra, said Child Welfare officials.   Speaking to media, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee of erstwhile Warangal district,   Mandala Parashuramulu  said the Central and State governments were constantly monitoring child protection officers, Childline 1098 personnel, Labour and Education department officials and the Police department on a regular basis.  

In addition, he said the Union Ministry of Labour would set up vocational training centres under the supervision of a District Collector in each district. The centres will provide training for uneducated persons in the age group of 15-18. The children would be given training in subjects of their choice, said Parashuramulu. He further said that KCR was implementing a number of welfare schemes with a special focus on making Telangana free of child labour. “We urge the CM KCR  to set up vocational training centres for those between the ages of 15 and 18 in each district,” he said.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Smile Warangal
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp