Revanth starts padayatra in ryots’ support

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: In an impulsive decision, Congress working president and MP A Revanth Reddy on Sunday launched a padayatra in protest against the new farm laws introduced by the Central government.

The Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri who sat in a ‘deeksha’ against the controversial farm legislations at Achampeta in Nagarkurnool district announced his decision to immediately start his padayatra, which will culminate in Hyderabad.

His decision met with a thunderous applause from both his party members as well as a large number of people who gathered at the place to show their solidarity with the protesting farmers. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy exhorted the farmers to raise their voice against the farm laws and urged them to take part in Rajiv Rythu Bharosa Yatra to express their opposition to the new far laws. Stating that the people of the district have given him the mandate to fight for the rights of four crore people of the State, he said: “Ryots do farming not to earn crores of rupees. They take up agricultural activities so that they can provide food to all citizens of the nation.”

“Even those who have just one acre of land, cultivate it with self respect to earn a livelihood. However, the middlemen are now deciding the price of their produce, which should not be allowed to continue.” Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “The Prime Minister waived `15 lakh crore loans of corporate companies. But why is he behaving harshly with the farmers?”

Claiming that there is no mention of procurement centres in the new farm laws, he alleged that Modi is going to sell the lives of farmers to Ambanis, Adanis and other industrialists.TPCC vice president and former MP Mallu Ravi, Mulugu MLA D Anasuya (Seethakka), Nagarkurnool DCC chief Vamsi Krishna and other Congress leaders were present on the occasion. Later in the evening, Revanth stopped at Uppununthala village where he will be resting overnight. He will resume his padayatra early on Monday morning.