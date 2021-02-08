STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana not released funds for devpt works, says Soyam

Three years have passed since then, but there has been no response from the State government on either the railway underbridge or the Adilabad to Armoor railway line, he added.

Published: 08th February 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao

BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The State government is delaying the release of its 50 per cent share in developmental works concerning railways in the erstwhile Adilabad district and the State, said Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao.

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence, Rao said  that the government has also not released funds to the tune of `52 crore for a railway underbridge near Tamsi bus stand in Adilabad town for the past three years, due to which the town’s residents were facing problems, the MP said.

Rao said TRS’ public representatives from erstwhile Adilabad district had submitted an agreement letter regarding the development works to then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in 2017 at Delhi. Three years have passed since then, but there has been no response from the State government on either the railway underbridge or the Adilabad to Armoor railway line, he added.

Rao said before criticising the BJP on the budget, TRS leaders must ask CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on the State not releasing its shares for the works, rather than comment about the budget and the BJP. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soyam Bapu Rao
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp