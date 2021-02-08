Telangana not released funds for devpt works, says Soyam

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The State government is delaying the release of its 50 per cent share in developmental works concerning railways in the erstwhile Adilabad district and the State, said Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao.

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence, Rao said that the government has also not released funds to the tune of `52 crore for a railway underbridge near Tamsi bus stand in Adilabad town for the past three years, due to which the town’s residents were facing problems, the MP said.

Rao said TRS’ public representatives from erstwhile Adilabad district had submitted an agreement letter regarding the development works to then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in 2017 at Delhi. Three years have passed since then, but there has been no response from the State government on either the railway underbridge or the Adilabad to Armoor railway line, he added.

Rao said before criticising the BJP on the budget, TRS leaders must ask CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on the State not releasing its shares for the works, rather than comment about the budget and the BJP.