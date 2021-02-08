Transperson from TS kills self in Andhra

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old transperson, hailing from Jadcherla, who attempted suicide while video calling a relative, died while undergoing treatment at RIMS late on Saturday night. The victim, Srileka, attempted suicide at her house in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, on February 4.

According to sources, Srileka went absconding from her residence in Jadcherla around one year ago. Though her relatives tried searching for her, their efforts went in vain. Srileka’s parents had died while she was really young and was brought up by her grandparents, along with her younger brother.

After a gap of one year, Srileka (video) called her relative Vinod on February 4 and told him that she had been living in Kadapa. She also told him that she had fallen in love with a man and that he got married to someone else recently. Mentioning that she has been depressed since then, Srileka attempted suicide. Meanwhile, her relatives immediately contacted ZP Chairman Kodgal Yadaiah, with the help of whom they shifted her to RIMS. However, she died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.