Telangana SSC Board exam 2021 timetable out, check here

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana released the time table for SSC Class X board exams on Tuesday.

According to the schedule, the SSC academic course board exams will commence on May 17 with the First Language paper and will conclude on May 22 with the social studies.

According to the date sheet exams will continue for OSSC, and Vocational candidates, till May 26. The date sheet and timetable are also applicable to regular and private once failed candidates.

The Board exams will be held from 09.30 am. The duration of board exams, this year, is increased from 2 hours and 45 minutes to 3 hours and 15 minutes. Despite this, students will be given only last half-an-hour to answer Objective Question Paper. Besides, there will only be six question papers, with more choice options this year.

"The performance of the candidates who answer the wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled. Hence the candidates are instructed to demand and answer the right combination questions papers only. Students should also note that the performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled if the candidate appears in the examination centre other than the originally allotted by the office," director of government examinations, said.

SSC Public Exams will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any date mentioned in the time table, it said.

Here is the timetable:

Date - Subject (

May 17 (Monday) -- First Language

May 18 (Tuesday)--- Second Language

May 19 (Wednesday)--- English

May 20 (Thursday) --- Mathematics

May 21 (Friday) ---- General Science (Biology and Physics)

May 22 (Saturday) --- Social Studies

Additional Papers for OSSC and Vocational candidates