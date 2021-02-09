STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana SSC Board exam 2021 timetable out, check here

According to the schedule, the SSC academic course board exams will commence on May 17 with the First Language paper and will conclude on May 22 with the social studies. 

Published: 09th February 2021 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana released the time table for SSC Class X board exams on Tuesday. 

According to the schedule, the SSC academic course board exams will commence on May 17 with the First Language paper and will conclude on May 22 with the social studies. 

According to the date sheet exams will continue for OSSC, and Vocational candidates, till May 26. The date sheet and timetable are also applicable to regular and private once failed candidates.  

The Board exams will be held from 09.30 am. The duration of board exams, this year, is increased from 2 hours and 45 minutes to 3 hours and 15 minutes. Despite this, students will be given only last half-an-hour to answer Objective Question Paper. Besides, there will only be six question papers, with more choice options this year. 

"The performance of the candidates who answer the wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled. Hence the candidates are instructed to demand and answer the right combination questions papers only. Students should also note that the performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled if the candidate appears in the examination centre other than the originally allotted by the office," director of government examinations, said.

SSC Public Exams will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any date mentioned in the time table, it said. 

Here is the timetable:

Date - Subject (

  • May 17 (Monday) -- First Language  
  • May 18 (Tuesday)--- Second Language 
  • May 19 (Wednesday)--- English 
  • May 20 (Thursday) --- Mathematics 
  • May 21 (Friday) ---- General Science (Biology and Physics) 
  • May 22 (Saturday) --- Social Studies

Additional Papers for OSSC and Vocational candidates 

  • May 24 (Monday) --- Main Language Paper - 1 (Sanskrit and Arabic) 
  • May 25 (Tuesday) --- Main Language Paper - 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic)
  • May 26 (Wednesday) --- SSC Vocational Course Theory 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana SSC exam SSC board exam OSSC Telangana class 10 exam Class 10 exam timetable
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp