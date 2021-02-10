Cong declares candidates for Graduate MLC polls 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved the candidature of Ramulu Naik for the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate MLC constituency and G Chinna Reddy for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate constituency. The party had conducted a long exercise to shortlist the candidates and recently, AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore held meetings with the senior leaders to select the candidates, following which a report was submitted to Gandhi. Multiple leaders had aspired for the party ticket.

The Telangana Jana Samithi and Telangana Inti Party have also sought support from the Congress to support their candidates. However, the grand old party has put down their requests. Ramulu Naik had quit the ruling TRS to join the Congress in 2018. Sources in the Congress said this helped him get the party ticket.

Party ticket goes to...

