HC fines State Rs 10K for failure to file counter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday fined State government authorities concerned for their failure to file counter affidavit and action-taken report in a petition filed alleging inaction by officials over encroachment of government land. The authorities had not filed the affidavit and the report even after a lapse of over four years.

The court on Tuesday imposed costs of Rs 10,000 on the respondent authorities — State Principal Secretary to Revenue, Rangareddy District Collector and other authorities concerned. The petition alleges that officials failed to stop encroachment of a government land admeasuring about 2.18 acres at Kothapet village in Uppal mandal of Rangareddy district. “Counter affidavits are not being filed despite the orders of the court”, the Court observed.

The bench imposed costs of Rs 10,000 on them payable to the State legal services authority within two weeks. The bench directed the officials concerned to file the documents within four weeks and rejoinder by the petitioner in four weeks thereafter, and posted the matter to June 8.