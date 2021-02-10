K Chandrasekhar Rao to address public meet in Nagarjunasagar today

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a public meeting at Halia in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly segment on Wednesday. During his visit, the TRS supremo will lay the foundation stone for all these lift irrigation schemes at Nellikallu. Meanwhile, local pink party leaders and activists are taking all measures to ensure the participation of around two to three lakh people, from across erstwhile Nalgonda district, in the meeting.

After the Dubbaka byelection debacle and the poor performance in GHMC polls, the pink party leadership is determined to bag the Nagarjunasagar seat. It may be mentioned here that the State government had recently sanctioned around `3,000 crore for various lift irrigation schemes in the erstwhile district.

Meanwhile, in light of the party supremo’s visit, local leaders are gearing up for a proper ‘show of strength’ ahead of the bypoll, which was necessitated due to the sudden demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah.

According to sources, Narasimhaiah’s son Bhagath Kumar, who is vying for a pink ticket, is also gearing up to lead a massive rally in Halia.On Tuesday, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, along with SP AV Ranganath, reviewed the arrangements in place for the CM’s meeting.