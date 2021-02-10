Modi government treating farmers like Chinese forces, says Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticised the Centre for its agricultural laws and the ongoing farmers’ protest, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said those agitating at Delhi’s borders were being treated like Chinese forces. Speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, he said, “China has killed 20 of our jawans. India can’t patrol at PP4-PP8. On top of that China has also set up a village near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. However, the government doesn’t have the courage to tell them that they have done it.”

Owaisi sarcastically pointed out that the government was setting up “infrastructure” at Delhi’s borders but not at the Indo-China border. “We have set up infrastructure at Tikri and Singhu but not in Arunachal Pradesh. This makes it look like they (farmers) are the Chinese forces,” he said.

He also raised the issues of the anti-CAA agitation, fake encounter killings in Shopian and the BJP’s refusal to appeal the Babri Masjid criminal case judgement. He pointed out the alleged failures of the Modi government in controlling three different riots in New Delhi.“Use of words such as ‘parasites’ and ‘Aandolan Jeevi’ is very similar to Hitler’s use of language,” Owaisi said, adding that the Modi government has also “failed in its foreign policy, succumbing to American pressure”.

