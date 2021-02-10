STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ryots prevent officials from levelling podu land

Published: 10th February 2021

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Tension prevailed at Line thanda in Gudur mandal on Tuesday after a group of tribal farmers obstructed forest officials who were levelling podu lands. Several podu farmers gathered at the Gudur bus station as well and staged a protest demanding that the Forest Department officials leave their fields immediately.

Meanwhile, the scene escalated quickly after one of the villagers, Banoth Parvathi who was being forcefully moved from the area, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide and then jumping into an agriculture well. However, she was rescued by the local farmers and shifted to the Government Area Hospital.

According to sources, the forest officials reached Line thanda on Tuesday with official orders to reclaim about 63 acres of forest land and dig trench around it to mark their territory. However, upon learning this, scores of podu farmers reached the spot and started protesting saying that they have been cultivating in these lands for the past 80 years or so. The villagers claimed that they have also been receiving the State government’s Rythu Bandhu benefits.

About 60 farmers, who have been cultivating in this 63-acre land, demanded that the police register a case against the Forest Department officials.Meanwhile, soon after receiving information about the protest, local police rushed to the spot, spoke with the protestors and pacified them.

