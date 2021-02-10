Tribals being displaced for Haritha Haram: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tender an unconditional apology to tribals and lambadas before he began campaigning for the Nagarjunasagar bypoll. He also demanded that the CM make his stand clear on illegal encroachments of tribal lands in Huzurnagar.

Sanjay alleged that thousands of acres of tribal lands were being encroached by industries. The government was acquiring land assigned to tribals without giving them fair compensation. “Isn’t it a fact that the State has ousted Girijans for planting saplings in Haritha Haram, and using police force against them for questioning them? I would like to remind the CM that the lands of tribals in Devarakonda abutting Nagarjunasagar constituency were taken over by the government for Haritha Haram,” he stated. Sanjay demanded that the government conduct a survey to identify the 6,200 acres.