Winter is not over yet in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded minimum temperature of as low as 5.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday, at Ginnedhari in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Also, most places across the State recorded minimum temperature between 3 and 6 degree Celsius below normal, according to India Meteorological Department. The day time temperatures were also recorded 1 to 3 degree Celsius below normal.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature recorded was 14.6 degree Celsius, which is 3.1 degree Celsius below normal. However, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the lowest was 10.8 degree Celsius, recorded at UoH.

The TSDPS in its forecast said minimum temperatures in GHMC region would continue to be between 11 and 14 degree Celsius over the next three days. Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 7 and 12 degree Celsius in the next two days, and in the 10-14 degree range thereafter.