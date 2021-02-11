Ex-TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash files petition for new passport in Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Ravi Prakash, former CEO of TV9 channel, filed a petition in the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, seeking direction to issue a new passport for him and permit him to travel to the USA to meet his daughter. The court then directed the police to file a counter affidavit in the petition and adjourned the hearing by one week.

Prakash’s petition sought relaxation in the anticipatory bail granted earlier by the court in the cases registered against him under various sections of IPC and IT Act at Banjara Hills and Cyberabad police stations.

On Wednesday Prakash’s counsel told the HC that his client was removed from his office illegally on May 8, 2019 and was not even allowed to collect his belongings from office cabin , including his passport. After obtaining a passport missing certificate from the HC in January this year, he approached the passport authority and the latter told him to obtain the court's permission for issuance of a new passport.

He was also advised to seek the HC’s permission to travel abroad. The counsel then urged the HC to pass the orders in the interest of justice.