Parents attack Khammam hospital staff after girl dies of ‘negligence’

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed for some time at a private hospital in Khammam when angry relatives of a deceased four-year-old attacked the staff and destroyed furniture. They alleged that the girl, Nusra, died due to medical negligence. Nusra was the elder daughter of SK Habib, a pump operator with the Mission Bhagiratha project at Nehrunagar. She was admitted to Belief Private Hospital on Sunday morning. As no doctor was available at the time, the staff administered her an injection based on telephonic advice given by one of the doctors.

After 10 minutes of giving her the injection, the girl lost vision and speech. The staff advised the family to take her to another hospital. Relatives of the girl shifted her to another hospital, but the doctors declared her brought dead.

The parents were in a state of shock and they, along with the body, staged a dharna in front of the Belief Hospital, demanding action against doctors and staff. Meanwhile, some of the relatives vented their ire against the staff by destroying furniture.

Police reached the spot and pacified the angry parents and relatives. Locals said it was not the first time that medical staff have acted in a negligent manner.Khammam Town 1 Circle Inspector Chittibabu said none of the parties had filed a complaint with the police. It is learnt that the hospital management settled the issue with the child’s relatives.