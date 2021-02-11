Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar ridicules CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for not keeping his word

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday asked how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had sought votes in the last general elections when he failed to supply water under Mission Bhagiratha to half of the villages in Telangana.

He lambasted the TRS supremo for his remarks at a public meeting in Haliya that he will not seek votes if he fails to deliver what is promised. Sanjay Kumar ridiculed him stating that he failed to stand by his words in several instances.

In a statement, he said another byelection is needed for the TRS government to make an announcement on the new Aasara pensions and ration cards. He said the government is stooping to new lows and the people are not ready to believe the Chief Minister's statements. The result of the Dubbaka byelection will be repeated, he said.

"The Chief Minister has promised to complete the Nagarjunasagar SLBC tunnel by sitting at the project site. Did he not find a chair to sit in the past six years?" Sanjay Kumar questioned. He alleged that Rao himself had been obstructing the construction of the SLBC project by not releasing funds.

He also said the government had done nothing to alleviate the Nalgonda fluoride problem as the water was being supplied to the fluoride-affected villages from 2004. He criticised Rao for not mentioning sweet lime farmers in his speech. Sanjay Kumar also asked why he did not speak about TRS leaders encroaching upon tribal lands of the Nagarjunasagar project outsees.

He said Rao should have explained why his government imprisoned 40 tribals for questioning the encroachments. “The CM was not even aware that an orchard research centre had shut down in Peddavura. How can you call the protesters ‘dogs’ for raising ST reservation and Podu land issues,” he asked.