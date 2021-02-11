Telangana Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy terms YS Sharmila as 'Amit Shah's weapon'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Wednesday alleged that YS Sharmila's decision to float a party was a BJP ploy to prevent Congress coming into power in the next general election. He alleged that the BJP, YSR Congress, and TRS had hatched a conspiracy to hamper the prospects of the Congress.

Speaking at a press meet, the Sangareddy MLA said, "The BJP is focusing on South India as it is losing ground in the North. Jagan, KCR, Asaduddin, and Sharmila are Amit Shah's arrows. Congress cadre like me are the true political heirs of YS Rajashekara Reddy. Today, it's Sharmila. Tomorrow, Junior NTR will float another party. In such case, what is the point of a separate state."