Three dead as car plunges into SRSP canal in W’gal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a tragic mishap, three persons, including a government school teacher who was only hitching a ride, were killed when the car in which they were travelling plunged into the SRSP canal in Warangal Rural district on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Kondapaka village of Parvathagiri mandal.

The deceased were identified as Veerla Sridhar, 38, Baikani Rakesh, 28, and Pasula Saraswathi, 42. Hamsa Vijay Bhaskar managed to escape from the car and come out from the canal, suffering only minor injuries.

According to Vijay Bhaskar, who works as a sales executive in a private fertiliser firm, he, along with company distributor Sridhar and field assistant Rakesh, was collecting due payments from fertiliser shops. They were on their way to Parvathagiri. Pasula Saraswathi, who worked as a teacher in a government school at Gunturpally village, stopped them on the way and asked for a lift, after which she sat in the back seat.

Sridhar was driving the car at Teegarajupally village when the mishap occurred. On the outskirts of Konkapaka village, he lost control of the car, which hit the embankment of the SRSP canal and fell into the water. The passengers tried to get out of the car, but none of the three deceased knew how to swim.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the spot. Only Vijay Bhaskar could be rescued. The bodies of Sridhar and Saraswathi were retrieved from the canal while Rakesh’s body was not found.

“We pulled out the submerged car with a crane. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the MGM Hospital, Warangal, for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under Section 304 (A) of the IPC”, said Parvathagiri Inspector Pulala Kishan. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited the spot where the mishap occurred and inquired about the incident.