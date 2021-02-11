STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three dead as car plunges into SRSP canal in W’gal

1 passenger, who could swim, managed to escape the ghastly mishap

Published: 11th February 2021 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

The car that fell into the SRSP canal being pulled out by a crane on Wednesday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a tragic mishap, three persons, including a government school teacher who was only hitching a ride, were killed when the car in which they were travelling plunged into the SRSP canal in Warangal Rural district on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Kondapaka village of Parvathagiri mandal.

The deceased were identified as Veerla Sridhar, 38, Baikani Rakesh, 28, and Pasula Saraswathi, 42. Hamsa Vijay Bhaskar managed to escape from the car and come out from the canal, suffering only minor injuries.
According to Vijay Bhaskar, who works as a sales executive in a private fertiliser firm, he, along with company distributor Sridhar and field assistant Rakesh, was collecting due payments from fertiliser shops. They were on their way to Parvathagiri. Pasula Saraswathi, who worked as a teacher in a government school at Gunturpally village, stopped them on the way and asked for a lift, after which she sat in the back seat.

Sridhar was driving the car at Teegarajupally village when the mishap occurred. On the outskirts of Konkapaka village, he lost control of the car, which hit the embankment of the SRSP canal and fell into the water. The passengers tried to get out of the car, but none of the three deceased knew how to swim.
Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the spot. Only Vijay Bhaskar could be rescued. The bodies of Sridhar and Saraswathi were retrieved from the canal while Rakesh’s body was not found. 

“We pulled out the submerged car with a crane. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the MGM Hospital, Warangal, for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under Section 304 (A) of the IPC”, said Parvathagiri Inspector Pulala Kishan.  Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited the spot where the mishap occurred and inquired about the incident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp