Cigarette firm stares at Rs 5-cr fine for using plastic packaging

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Pollution Control Board has threatened to slap a fine of Rs 5 crores on the Hyderabad-based cigarette maker, VST Industries, for the violation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The CPCB, in its notice to VST Industries dated February 3, 2021, pointed out that the company was using plastic for the packaging of cigarettes, in violation of the PWM Rules, and threatened to issue directions to the company to pay Rs 5 crore as ‘Interim Environmental Compensation.’ It said that the company would be made to submit a time-bound action plan within 30 days on shifting from plastic to environment-friendly alternatives for the packaging of cigarettes.

The Board also warned the company that if it did not reply within 15 days, then the Board would be forced to issue these two directions without any further notice, in accordance with the provisions under Environment Compensation Act.

Two other cigarette makers — Godfrey Phillips, New Delhi and Indian Tobacco Company Pvt Ltd, Kolkata — were also issued the same notice, including the threat of Rs 5 crore as environmental compensation.

In the notice, the CPCB pointed out that in October last year, it had sent a show cause notice to the three companies, asking as to why action, including closure of cigarette manufacturing operations, should not be taken against them for the violation of PWM Rules.

Following this, VST Industries submitted a representation that cigarettes were not covered under the PWM Rules. However, the CPCB replied that the usage of plastic in any form was prohibited as per the rules for packaging of any form of tobacco, including cigarettes.

The Board further said that it finalised guidelines for levying of environmental compensation for the violation of PWM Rules, in compliance with the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal, in September 2020.