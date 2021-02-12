Jagan MLA lands at Lotus Pond, raises eyebrows 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting development to YS Sharmila’s political entry in Telangana, Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy called on Sharmila at her residence in Lotus Pond on Thursday.

It was speculated that Ramakrishna Reddy was an emissary sent by YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, Ramakrishna Reddy maintained that it was a curtesy call. He held separate meetings with Sharmila and her husband, Evangelist Brother Anil Kumar, for nearly an hour.

Earlier in the day, Sharmila met her supporters from Khammam district in a hotel as part of her individual meetings with district leaders to know the political scenario in the ground level. She seems to be focused on Khammam, where her father and former undivided Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy has a strong cadre.

She will be attending a meeting with her supporters, including Adivasis and Girijans, in Khammam on February 21. The Khammam leaders have brought the issue of podu agriculture to her notice, in which tribals are allegedly being harassed by Forest Department officials.