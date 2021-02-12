New dam across Manair to aid 300 acres of farm land

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone on Thursday for a new check dam that will be constructed across the Manair river with an estimated cost of Rs 7.45 crore near Prakashnagar Bridge in Khammam town.

The dam will ensure the supply of irrigation water to around 300 acres of agricultural land. Ajay Kumar said that the 200-metre-long and 3-metre-tall dam will also improve groundwater level in the area. “In future, we will also be able to supply potable water to several households,” he said.

The Minister also asked the Irrigation Department officials to increase the dam height to six metres in the future so that the tourism-related activities can be taken up at the location. The State plans to create boating as well as few water sports facilities in the area. The State is also planning to construct banks on both sides of the river, from Prakashnagar to NSP canal, to protect the villages from possible inundation. The Irrigation Department is also planning to set up a water treatment plant in the locality.