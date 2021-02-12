Shooters offer to cull wild boars for free

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forest Department on Thursday said that it has identified and empanelled 30 rifle shooters for the purpose of taking up culling of wild boars in the State. The shooters, in a representation to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, expressed that they were ready to take up the culling free of cost, and if possible, within 48 hours as and when requested by a sarpanch.

They also said that they would bear the cost of ammunition, travel to the site of culling, and would not expect any remuneration from the government. The Forest Department said that it has shared the list of the empanelled shooters with all the officials of the Agriculture, Forest, Horticulture, and Panchayati Raj Departments.

In a press release on Thursday, it said that some of the members from the panel of shooters met the forest officials at Aranya Bhavan in Hyderabad and voiced their concerns over the issue of demand of money for the culling of wild boars.