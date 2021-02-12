Telangana: 6-year-old girl crushed to death by tipper

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: A six-year-old girl died after she was hit by a sand tipper at Moranchapalli village on NH-363, on Thursday. According to police, Milki Mithraja was playing in front of her house — which was next to the NH — when the mishap happened.

Outraged villagers beat up the lorry driver, alleging that he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened. They staged a protest on the highway, bringing traffic to a standstill for kilometres on both sides. After a while, the police reached the spot and convinced the villagers to call off the protest.

Speaking to TNIE, Bhupalpally Inspector S Vasudeva Rao said that the body has been shifted to Parkal Government Hospital for autopsy. The tipper was transporting a load of sand from Kaleshwaram to Hyderabad.