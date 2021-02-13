Dy Mayoral polls: TRS rebuts AIMIM claim

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apparently embarrassed by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s tweet on Thursday, thanking the TRS for offering the post of Deputy Mayor to his party, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav sought to clear the air that no such offer was made to the MIM.

Asaduddin Owaisi had tweeted: “....Appreciate TRS for offering the Deputy Mayor’s post,” at a time when the TRS was trying to make it appear that it was distancing itself from the MIM.In a swift response, Srinivas Yadav clarified that at no stage did the TRS consult any party on the GHMC Mayoral elections. “How are we responsible if Asaduddin tweets something,” he asked.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Srinivas Yadav said that if the TRS wanted to forge an alliance with any other party for the Mayoral elections, the ruling party would have announced it openly. In fact, the MIM had extended unsolicited support to the TRS Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates. “The TRS did not offer the Deputy Mayor’s post to MIM,” he pointed out. He further said that the members present in the Council can vote for any candidate as per their wish.

Key posts

On the BJP’s allegations of TRS-MIM nexus, Srinivas Yadav said that the saffron party could not digest two women bagging key posts in GHMC. He recalled that BJP and Congress had forged an alliance for the Manikonda and Makthal civic bodies.

The BJP leaders were always drawn to caste and religion-based politics, he alleged. He wondered why the BJP had contested in the Mayoral elections without sufficient numbers. “What was its intention,” he asked.