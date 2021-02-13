STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dy Mayoral polls: TRS rebuts AIMIM claim

On the BJP’s allegations of TRS-MIM nexus, Srinivas Yadav said that the saffron party could not digest two women bagging key posts in GHMC.

Published: 13th February 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apparently embarrassed by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s tweet on Thursday, thanking the TRS for offering the post of Deputy Mayor to his party, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav sought to clear the air that no such offer was made to the MIM.

Asaduddin Owaisi had tweeted: “....Appreciate TRS for offering the Deputy Mayor’s post,”  at a time when the TRS was trying to make it appear that it was distancing itself from the MIM.In a swift response, Srinivas Yadav clarified that at no stage did the TRS consult any party on the GHMC Mayoral elections. “How are we responsible if Asaduddin tweets something,” he asked.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Srinivas Yadav said that if the TRS wanted to forge an alliance with any other party for the Mayoral elections, the ruling party would have announced it openly. In fact, the MIM had extended unsolicited support to the TRS Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates. “The TRS did not offer the Deputy Mayor’s post to MIM,” he pointed out. He further said that the members present in the Council can vote for any candidate as per their wish. 

Key posts

On the BJP’s allegations of TRS-MIM nexus, Srinivas Yadav said that the saffron party could not digest two women bagging key posts in GHMC. He recalled that BJP and Congress had forged an alliance for the Manikonda and Makthal civic bodies. 

The BJP leaders were always drawn to caste and religion-based politics, he alleged. He wondered why the BJP had contested in the  Mayoral elections without sufficient numbers. “What was its intention,” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deputy Mayor AIMIM
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp