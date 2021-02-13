STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kin of Araku Valley accident victims blame politicians for delay in reaching loved ones 

"We were about to leave for Visakhapatnam on Friday night itself, but the politicians who visited our home stopped us. They said the government would immediately arrange flights," said a relative.

Published: 13th February 2021 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

One of the 10 injured in a major accident on Araku Ghat road in Visakhapatnam.

One of the 10 injured in a major accident on Araku Ghat road in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been nearly 18 hours since at least four family members including an 8-month-old toddler from the Shaikpet area in the city were killed and 23 others injured after a bus fell into a 300-feet deep gorge in Araku Valley's Dumuku Ghat Road in Anantagiri Mandal of Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. But none of the family members could reach their loved ones battling for their lives at a government hospital in Vishakapatnam.

"We still haven't heard from our family," said Patel Singham, a relative of the victims. "We were about to leave for Visakhapatnam on Friday night itself, but the politicians who visited our home stopped us. They said the government would immediately arrange flights for us."  

ALSO READ: Four including an infant die as mini-bus plunges into Andhra Pradesh's Araku valley

Legislator Maganti Gopinath visited their home and said he would arrange the next flight, paying all the expenses, the relative said. "The next flight was at 5 am on Friday, but we couldn't board because we had no tickets. We had to miss another flight in the morning. Finally, tickets for four members of the family were booked for the 2:50 pm flight. They will still have to travel for four to five hours from the Vishakapatnam airport to reach the hospital where the mobile network is unavailable," he added.

"We only know from the news that some of our family members are alive. We are constantly watching TV to spot our family members to see how they are. According to the TV reports, eight of the members in the family are in critical condition with head and chest injuries," another relative K Prabhakar, whose wife was injured in the accident, said.

"We could have reached there if the politicians didn't confuse us. They make promises but fail to fulfil them. Although they have paid their condolences, it is not helping us and the victims who are fighting for their lives in the hospital. We want them to be responsible and help us reach our family immediately," added the family member.

According to relatives, most of the accident victims are women and children from the same family.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Araku Valley Araku Valley accident Telangana
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp