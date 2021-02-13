STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mallanna Sagar water to flow into fields this Kharif

Rajat Kumar said the Water Resources Department had been reorganised into territories and all the Chief Engineers of the respective territories reported to duty.

Published: 13th February 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first benefits of Mallanna Sagar will be given to farmers in the coming Kharif season, which begins in June. Mallanna Sagar will be operationalised by April/May, declared Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar. Speaking to reporters on Friday, after holding a daylong workshop on the reorganisation of the department, Rajat Kumar said that 85 per cent of the work on Mallanna Sagar was completed. The balance work would be completed by May.  Though the capacity of Mallanna Sagar, the man-made reservoir, is 50 tmcft, it will initially store 10 tmcft water. Later, two tmcft water will be pumped into Mallanna Sagar every month. The first benefits of Mallanna Sagar would be delivered to three to four lakh acres upto Kondapochamma. 

Rajat Kumar said that the land acquisition problems of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme were resolved on Thursday and the works at the first pump house at Narlapur would be expedited. The PRLIS would be completed by June. “We are going for compulsory land acquisition. We require 124 acres of land including 36 acres of government land. We have already asked the BHEL to supply the motors in next four months time for PRLIS,” Rajat Kumar said. He said that he would soon visit Tummadi Hatti for constructing a barrage there to irrigate two lakh acres. 

Rajat Kumar said the Water Resources Department had been reorganised into territories and all the Chief Engineers of the respective territories reported to duty. “All the officials are happy with the new structure. The government has already decentralised financial powers to officials so that they can take up minor works without seeking permissions from higher-ups. The major work — construction of projects — has almost been completed in the State. Now, the department will focus on operation and maintenance of the projects,” he said. 

