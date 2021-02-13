Satya Nadella & KTR to have fireside chat at BioAsia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has roped in Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella among other global leaders for its two-day life sciences and healthcare event BioAsia 2021 scheduled to be held on February 22 and 23. Nadella will take part in a fireside chat titled ‘Charcha2021 - Healthcare to Hit Refresh’ with IT Minister KT Rama Rao. The discussion will focus on the opportunities created by the intersection of technology and healthcare/life sciences, digital transformation, and role of start-ups, among others.

Rama Rao said, “BioAsia 2021 has shaped up really well with some of the most influential global leaders speaking and the deliberations will more impactful than ever. I’m looking forward to this year’s event.”

Apart from Nadella, Deputy Director General of Programmes (DDP), World Health Organisation Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Director of the Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) in the USA’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Peter Marks, Niti Aayog member VK Paul, CEO of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) Richard Hatchet, and others, have confirmed their attendance for the event.

The 2021 edition will discuss the challenges created by Covid-19 and learning opportunities with the over-arching theme, ‘Move the Needle.’ “Such comprehensive deliberations are the need-of-the-hour, to collaborate, and innovate, to be better prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. Each participant will have valuable takeaways from BioAsia 2021,” said IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. “This year, some of the biggest stalwarts, will deliberate on India’s role in vaccines, learnings from Covid-19 pandemic, virtual health, and many others,” said Shakthi Nagappan, Director of Life Sciences and CEO of BioAsia.

India’s role in vaccines

