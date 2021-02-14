STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Golconda gem may fetch at least $150,000 in auction

In his memoirs, Jean-Baptiste Tavernier, a 17th century French gem merchant, says there were around 23 mines in the kingdom of Golconda.

Published: 14th February 2021 08:34 AM

The extremely rare diamond, which traces back its roots from the famed Golconda mines.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rare diamond, which traces its roots to the famed Golconda mines and hails from an estate in New York, is set to go under the hammer next month in the US. The 3.05-carat flawless, pear-shaped diamond is estimated to fetch around Rs 1.5 crore but the price is likely to go up. 

​The Fortuna Auction House in New York, where the diamond is set to be auctioned in March, describes it as: “Golconda diamonds which are known for their exceptional colour and clarity.”

“The auction will be led by a dazzling diamond ring which is sure to attract an influx of fervent bidder activity. An exceptionally rare Type IIa D/Internally Flawless 3.05-carat diamond ring..will be offered for an estimated $150,000-$200,000,” Fortuna said in its auction catalogue. 

Golconda Diamonds, which are Type IIa diamonds, are a special attraction because they do not show any presence of nitrogen atoms, i.e., impurities that give most diamonds a yellow tinge.

“Such diamonds are exceedingly rare and hardly ever make it to the market. In fact, Fortuna has sold only three Type IIa diamonds,” it added. 

In his memoirs, Jean-Baptiste Tavernier, a 17th century French gem merchant, underlines that there were around 23 mines in the kingdom of Golconda. Trade in diamonds flourished and it is recorded that the Dutch and the English often purchased the gems to export them to England, Holland, Jakarta and so on. 

“These diamonds are a testament to the Deccan’s richness. The trade output from all the mines in Golconda used to be around 10 million carats. It speaks of the quality; even 200 years after the closure of these mines, the diamonds still turn heads everywhere,” a heritage activist said.

