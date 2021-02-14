PM Modi's brother Prahlad visits Bhagyalakshmi mandir, Colonel Santosh Babu's family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi, along with his daughter Sonal Bin Modi, and son-in-law Virag Modi, visited Bhagyalakshmi Mandir at Charminar, on Saturday.

Prahlad Modi also visited the kin of Colonel Santosh Babu, who was killed in the clash between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan Valley, on the occasion of his 38th birth anniversary.

Korpole Praveen, president of Teli Sahu Samaj, who coordinated Prahlad Modi’s tour in Hyderabad, said that he was he in the city to pay condolences to Colonel Santosh Babu.

Clearly depicting his purpose of visit, Prahlad wore a badge on his sherwani which had a photo of slain soldier Santosh Babu.

Speaking to the media, Prahlad Modi said that he would visit Bhagyalakshmi Mandir whenever he was in the city. He said that Goddess Bhagyalakshmi had inspired BJP leaders. Prahlad Modi said: “I prayed to the Mata to bestow shanti on Colonel Santosh’s soul.”

​He said that every Indian soldier should put up a fight with the enemy like Santosh Babu.