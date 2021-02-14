Unable to repay loan, ryot ends life in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over damage of crops due to excessive rains, a farmer Rathod Gopal died by suicide in Hankya Naik thanda in Basheerabad mandal in Vikarabad district on Saturday.

Basheerabad Sub Inspector P Vidyacharan Reddy said the 49-year-old farmer, Gopal, took the extreme step by consuming some poisonous substance.

​Gopal is survived by wife Shanti Bai and three sons.

Police found that Gopal had cultivated cotton in five acres, paddy in four acres, and pulses in three acres of the land, which is owned by his family.

For agricultural purposes, he had borrowed Rs 3 lakh loan from State Bank of India, Basheerabad, during mid 2020. Heavy unseasonal rains in October and November, 2020 damaged his crops and he could not repay the loan.

He was depressed over his financial situation and on Saturday morning, he left for the fields and did not return. Farmers from adjacent fields noticed him lying in a semi-conscious state and informed his wife. Later, he was rushed to hospital, but he died on the way.

​A case has been registered and investigation is on.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.