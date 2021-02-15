STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Frequent tests, efficient tracing help curb COVID cases in Telangana

Narayanpet and Gadwal districts in Telangana have reported just one COVID-19 case in the last seven days.

HYDERABAD: Narayanpet and Gadwal districts in Telangana have reported just one COVID-19 case in the last seven days. Cases in other districts have dwindled to just below 10 per week. Other districts are also reporting cases below 15 cases a week.

The fall in cases, district officials said, was possible due to strict social distancing, use of mask and heightened awareness.

“After cases peaked in July and August, they have reduced in Narayanpet. We are still conducting 500 tests daily. The positivity rate has plunged as mass gatherings do not occur often in rural areas,” said Dr Jaychandra Mohan, DMHO Narayanpet.

Kamareddy’s stratergy was to rely heavily on mobile testing. A staff of 1,100 workers were deployed to track, trace and treat COVID-19.

“After the peak in August, our Collector had ensured a medical team with Revenue and Gram Panchayat staff was present at each village to counsel patients and trace their contacts. In urban areas, we relied on medical officers to trace out every contact and conduct tests,” said Dr P Chandrasekhar DMHO Kamareddy. The district still conducts 3,000 RATs, of which 1,300 are done through vehicles. 

Officials in Nizamabad, which reported 34 cases in the last seven days, said mass testing in offices, malls and large workspaces did the trick to control the spread.

“We are still conducting 1,000-1,200 tests a day,” added Dr Sudharshanam, DMHO Nizamabad.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the State reported only 146 COVID-19 cases, 177 recoveries and two deaths. The active cases stand at 1,748 while the toll is 1,616.

