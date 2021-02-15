Weapon-wielding constable creates panic at MGM Hospital in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A heavily intoxicated weapon-wielding constable caused panic at MGM Hospital in Warangal late on Saturday night.

Those who were present in the hospital informed the local police, who rushed to the spot, recovered the weapon from the constable and shifted him to a police station.

According to the police, Kondaviti Vigneswara Balaprasad, 53, is an Armed Reserve (AR) head constable, and works as a prisoner escort at MGM Hospital in Warangal.

He came out of the hospital for dinner on Saturday night and consumed alcohol, despite being on duty. He then caused panic in the area by brandishing his gun. Police personnel rushed to the spot and confiscated the weapon from the constable.

Speaking to Express, Mattewada Sub-Inspector (SI) P Srinivas Reddy said a case has been registered against the constable under the Arms Act. The AR department wing officials have also initiated an investigation into the incident, Reddy said.