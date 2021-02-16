Asaduddin Owaisi inspects nala widening

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday inspected the ongoing nala widening works at Dabeerpura under Yakutpura Assembly constituency. The work is being executed by the GHMC in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 3.93 crore. While the first phase starts at Dabeerpura Darwaza, the second phase is from Purani Haveli to Ganga Nagar nala.

The works include nala extension, desilting, construction of retaining wall and CC slab. Owaisi acquired detai ls of the works from GHMC officials and requested them to expedite their progress and complete them at the earliest. He was accompanied by Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, MLC Mirza Riyaz Ul Hasan Effandi, corporators and GHMC officials.