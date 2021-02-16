BJP slams Asaduddin Owaisi’s UT talk as clever poll ploy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP, on Monday, condemned AIMIM president MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks in Parliament that the Centre may convert Hyderabad and a few other cities into union territories. Terming the statement as “irrelevant and irresponsible”, the saffron party alleged that Owaisi’s statements only intended to help the TRS gain an edge in the MLC elections.

In a statement, K Krishna Saagar Rao, BJP spokesperson said, “It is evident that MP Asaduddin misused Parliament to parrot baseless statements, coached possibly by CM KCR, to obfuscate voters in the upcoming MLC elections.” BJP outrightly denounces the statement made on Hyderabad by MP Asaduddin as fictitious, malicious, agenda-driven and baseless, he said.

Alleging that Owaisi was only trying to help the the ruling TRS, Krishna Saagar said, “Asaduddin as a loyal ally of TRS is trying to help TRS to win MLC elections through this manufactured issue. This is as TRS is facing serious opposition from teachers, government employees and youth, who happen to be the Graduate voters in these elections.”