Fear of reactions keeps Telangana health workers away from second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

 On Saturday, 556 healthcare workers in Telangana refrained from getting the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the trend continued on Monday.

Published: 16th February 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Vaccine

A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary. (File Photo | PTI)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Saturday, 556 healthcare workers in Telangana refrained from getting the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the trend continued on Monday. Fear of adverse reactions such as fever and body pains, and news of people with comorbidities dying after taking the vaccine are touted as reasons that making health workers reconsider the second dose. Top officials are surprised as these same individuals had taken the first shot but avoided the second dose.

“Many of them had fever and chills after the first shot. News of health workers with comorbidities dying after receiving the first vaccine dose has also scared the workers,” said a district health official. In most districts, the workers are personally called and encouraged to take the jab. If the healthcare workers say that they are out of the station, are sick or have some other commitment, he HCW’s on the scheduled day of vaccine, the health officials are rescheduling the dose date.

“Since the second dose can be given in four-six weeks, we are keeping it flexible for those who want to take the vaccine but can’t. Till now with personal calling, motivation and counselling we are able to achieve near 100 per cent success rate,” said another district official. Several of those who missed the second shot on Saturday were given the dose on Monday.

The Cowin app as well has an option to reschedule another vaccination date within 24 hours of absenteeism. “We have appointed medical officers to enquire reasons for absenteeism. The State has not yet given a clear indication on what should be done for those refusing completely which is about 25% of all those who miss the date,” said an official.

