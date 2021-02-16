Sevalal birth anniversary celebrated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 282th birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, the revered spiritual leader of the Banjara community, was celebrated in a grand manner at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. Ministers Sathyavathi Rathod, T Srinivas Yadav, Mohammad Ali and Ch Malla Reddy, along with TRS secretary general and MP K Keshava Rao, participated in the celebrations. A large number of tribals who gathered at the party office performed traditional dances.

Addressing the gathering, Satyavathi Rathod said that she would request the State government to announce a holiday on Sevalal Maharaj’s birth anniversary from next year. She also added that that 31 buildings for Banjara Bhavans were being constructed in all districts