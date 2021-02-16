STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Show the door to TRS, Uttam Kumar Reddy urges government employees

Published: 16th February 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Monday, appealed to the State government employees to defeat TRS party in the upcoming Graduate MLC election. He said if they want to get a fitment of not less than 43 per cent and unemployed graduates want the release of recruitment notifications, they must vote for Congress party.

He was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan after handing over B-forms to the Congress candidates for Graduate MLC elections -- G Chinna Reddy (Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad) and ex-MLC Ramulu Naik (Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda). ‘Youth deprived of jobs’ Uttam demanded that the employees be given a fitment of not less than 43 per cent and to reject Pay Revision Commission’s recommendations.

Accusing the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of depriving the youth of employment, he said, “Telangana became a reality due to the struggle and sacrifices made by the students. Thousands of employees risked their jobs and careers of their children by participating in the ‘Sakala Janula Samme’ for over 40 days to achieve statehood. However, neither the students nor the employees benefited from the formation of Telangana.

Launching an attack against BJP, Uttam said the BJP-led government at the Centre was yet to give Telangana its due. He ridiculed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for not questioning his party over the promises which were made under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. ‘We are also Hindus’ “BJP leaders often talk about Ram Mandir. We are also Hindus and we are not against the construction of Mandir in Ayodhya. But, why the BJP are not showing similar affection towards the Ram Mandir at Bhadrachalam,” he asked.

