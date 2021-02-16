STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS leaders line up avalanche of birthday eulogies for KCR

The Telangana Rasthra Samiti (TRS) is going ga ga over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s 67th birthday which falls on February 17.

Published: 16th February 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rasthra Samiti (TRS) is going ga ga over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s 67th birthday which falls on February 17. It has lined up a number of programmes to honour and praise the man who the pink party supporters call Telangana Jaati Pitha.As Rao has declared that he would continue as the Chief Minister for 10 more years, the party leaders are coming up with a medley of programmes ranging from mundane to spiritual with events on environment thrown in.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav even prepared a 40-minute documentary on Rao, which highlights the important events in the life of Telangana “warrior” and son of Raghava Rao and Venkatamma couple, who was born in Chintamadaka. The documentary is packed with Rao’s powerful dialogues during the separate Telangana movement.  

The documentary, which will be screened at Jala Vihar in the city where the main birthday celebrations will be organised, eulogises Rao for creating history. Five LCD screens will be put up at Jala Vihar. Besides the documentary, five special songs on KCR will also be screened. “Chandrasekhar Rao secured separate Telangana State. He constructed massive irrigation projects and took up several welfare schemes, which are first of its kind in the country. That is why we wanted to celebrate the birthday of our great leader in a grand manner,” Srinivas Yadav said.

Gold saree for Yellamma 
TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, as part of his Green Challenge programme, planned plantation of one crore saplings in just an hour’s time across the State on February 17. Many leading film stars, including Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi, have already expressed their support to the plantation drive, which is coined Koti Vrikshaarchana. 

Besides, several religious programmes including Mrutyunjaya, Navagraha and Anjaneya homams as well as Koti Kumkumarchana will be performed for the well-being of Rao and also for the welfare of the State. Chief Minister’s daughter and MLC K Kavitha will offer a gold saree to the presiding deity at Balkampet Yellamma Temple. The TRS activists will also distribute sarees to women, donate food to the needy. 

Spl prayers at  temples across Telangana

Special prayers would be offered at Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Secunderabad Ganesh temple, Balkampet Yellamma temple and several other temples in the city.Meanwhile, State Sports Authority Chairman A Venkateswar Reddy is organising ‘Adhi Sravana Yagam’. The organiser claimed that ‘Adhi Sravana Yagam’ is a unique event and it organised some 600 years ago by Nambudiri brahmins in Kerala. The Yagam was intended to see that there was no poverty and ensure natural calamities would not occur in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp