TRS leaders line up avalanche of birthday eulogies for KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rasthra Samiti (TRS) is going ga ga over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s 67th birthday which falls on February 17. It has lined up a number of programmes to honour and praise the man who the pink party supporters call Telangana Jaati Pitha.As Rao has declared that he would continue as the Chief Minister for 10 more years, the party leaders are coming up with a medley of programmes ranging from mundane to spiritual with events on environment thrown in.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav even prepared a 40-minute documentary on Rao, which highlights the important events in the life of Telangana “warrior” and son of Raghava Rao and Venkatamma couple, who was born in Chintamadaka. The documentary is packed with Rao’s powerful dialogues during the separate Telangana movement.

The documentary, which will be screened at Jala Vihar in the city where the main birthday celebrations will be organised, eulogises Rao for creating history. Five LCD screens will be put up at Jala Vihar. Besides the documentary, five special songs on KCR will also be screened. “Chandrasekhar Rao secured separate Telangana State. He constructed massive irrigation projects and took up several welfare schemes, which are first of its kind in the country. That is why we wanted to celebrate the birthday of our great leader in a grand manner,” Srinivas Yadav said.

Gold saree for Yellamma

TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, as part of his Green Challenge programme, planned plantation of one crore saplings in just an hour’s time across the State on February 17. Many leading film stars, including Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi, have already expressed their support to the plantation drive, which is coined Koti Vrikshaarchana.

Besides, several religious programmes including Mrutyunjaya, Navagraha and Anjaneya homams as well as Koti Kumkumarchana will be performed for the well-being of Rao and also for the welfare of the State. Chief Minister’s daughter and MLC K Kavitha will offer a gold saree to the presiding deity at Balkampet Yellamma Temple. The TRS activists will also distribute sarees to women, donate food to the needy.

Spl prayers at temples across Telangana

Special prayers would be offered at Ujjaini Mahankali temple, Secunderabad Ganesh temple, Balkampet Yellamma temple and several other temples in the city.Meanwhile, State Sports Authority Chairman A Venkateswar Reddy is organising ‘Adhi Sravana Yagam’. The organiser claimed that ‘Adhi Sravana Yagam’ is a unique event and it organised some 600 years ago by Nambudiri brahmins in Kerala. The Yagam was intended to see that there was no poverty and ensure natural calamities would not occur in the State.