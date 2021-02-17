STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Artist fashions tiny KCR sculpture

It may be recalled that Ajay Kumar had also fashioned a miniature sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past, besides several other sculptures.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A miniature sculpture of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao created by micro sculptor Ajay Kumar Mattewada of Warangal, to mark KCR’s 67th birthday

A miniature sculpture of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao created by micro sculptor Ajay Kumar Mattewada of Warangal, to mark KCR’s 67th birthday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Internationally reputed micro sculptor Ajay Kumar Mattewada of Warangal has created a miniature sculpture of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to mark the latter’s 67th birthday, which falls on Wednesday. The artist has sculpted the miniature statue in the eye of a needle. 

The statue, made of special wax, measures all of 1.02 mm in height and 0.25 mm in width. The sculpture is so small it can only be viewed under a microscope.The facial and other physical characteristics of Chandrasekhar Rao are clearly visible in the sculpture, in which KCR is seen waving. 

A miniature sculpture of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao created by micro sculptor Ajay Kumar Mattewada of Warangal, to mark KCR’s 67th birthday

The model is attired in a white shirt and pants, a pink ‘kanduva’ draped around its shoulders and black shoes. It may be recalled that Ajay Kumar had also fashioned a miniature sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past, besides several other sculptures.

He has been featured in the Limca Book of Records five times for his creations. He won the first prize in an international arts competition — ‘ACG Art in a Capsule,’ in the year 2019, which witnessed the participation of over 80 international artists from India, US and several European countries.

Kumar was one of the five finalists in the sculptures category at the Global Art Awards, Shanghai-2020, China, an international competition organised by Global Art Agency in November last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp