Artist fashions tiny KCR sculpture

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Internationally reputed micro sculptor Ajay Kumar Mattewada of Warangal has created a miniature sculpture of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to mark the latter’s 67th birthday, which falls on Wednesday. The artist has sculpted the miniature statue in the eye of a needle.

The statue, made of special wax, measures all of 1.02 mm in height and 0.25 mm in width. The sculpture is so small it can only be viewed under a microscope.The facial and other physical characteristics of Chandrasekhar Rao are clearly visible in the sculpture, in which KCR is seen waving.

The model is attired in a white shirt and pants, a pink ‘kanduva’ draped around its shoulders and black shoes. It may be recalled that Ajay Kumar had also fashioned a miniature sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past, besides several other sculptures.

He has been featured in the Limca Book of Records five times for his creations. He won the first prize in an international arts competition — ‘ACG Art in a Capsule,’ in the year 2019, which witnessed the participation of over 80 international artists from India, US and several European countries.

Kumar was one of the five finalists in the sculptures category at the Global Art Awards, Shanghai-2020, China, an international competition organised by Global Art Agency in November last year.